ORU Baseball Releases Its 2025 Schedule

By: Scott Pfeil

The ORU baseball team released its schedule for the upcoming 2025 season. The Golden Eagles are coming off a 27-win 2024 campaign that featured another NCAA tournament appearance, the 31st in school history.

Oral Roberts will open the season with a three-game series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on February 14-16th. The home schedule includes 30 games, with key matchups against Dallas Baptist (Feb. 28 - March 2nd), OU (Mar. 25th), OSU (April 29th), BYU (April 1st) and Cincinnati (May 6th).

ORU will play 25 games on the road, including an opening road trip to Arizona State on February 21 - 23. ORU will also travel to regional foes Arkansas (March 18-19) and OSU (April 29th).

The Golden Eagles open conference play on March 14th, when they open a three-game series against North Dakota State in Tulsa. ORU will also host South Dakota State (April 4-6th) and Northern Colorado (May 9-11th). Conference road trips include St. Thomas (March 28-30) and South Dakota State (May 15-17).

The 2025 Summit League Baseball Championship will be in Omaha May 21-24.



