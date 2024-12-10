Discover Tulsa's Hidden Gems With 'Shop Downtown' Program

The Downtown Tulsa Partnership's Shop Downtown program encourages holiday shopping at local businesses, offering a chance to win prizes while boosting the city’s economy.

-

Downtown Tulsa Partnership is getting people excited for the holiday season while also supporting local retailers through its second annual Shop Downtown program.

Folks who shop at participating businesses and spend $50 or more can be entered into a drawing to win prizes, but organizers said that also help the business and the city of Tulsa by shopping locally because that money stays here in Tulsa.

Shop Downtown also gives people the opportunity to visit other businesses they may not have realized were located downtown. Jenna Akuma, Executive Director of Magic City Books, said this gives people an opportunity to explore everything downtown Tulsa has to offer.

"We may have somebody that’s a regular at our establishment that enters the Shop Downtown initiative raffle and then gets a prize for another business that they have not been to before," Akuma said. "So it gives them another experience that they would have not otherwise known about."

Morgan Phillips, Downtown Tulsa Partnership's director of marketing and events, said Shop Downtown represented over $25,000 in retail spending during the holiday season last year.

Phillips said with more businesses involved this year, Shop Downtown is on track to exceed that. Phillips said by getting people downtown, it'll provide a boost to the city and its businesses.

"We are trying to get people to come spend time downtown, and we know spending time down here turns into spending money which again relates back to supporting our business community and making this a great place to be," Phillips said.

Customers who spend $50 or more at participating businesses will be entered into a drawing to win fun prizes. There will be a drawing for the prizes on Jan. 6 for everyone who participates by Jan. 4.

You can find more information and a list of participating businesses by visiting DowntownDaysOfWonder.com/Shop-Downtown.