DDOK Expands Free Mouthguard Distribution To Youth Baseball And Softball Players

Delta Dental of Oklahoma, in partnership with the Oklahoma City Comets and Tulsa Drillers, has significantly increased the distribution of free mouthguards to youth baseball and softball players across the state.

Delta Dental of Oklahoma (DDOK) and its Foundation have significantly increased the distribution of free mouthguards to youth baseball and softball players in Oklahoma.

This year, partnerships with the Oklahoma City Comets and Tulsa Drillers baseball clubs helped expand the initiative. A limited number of free mouthguards are still available for young athletes in these sports.

Amanda Bray, DDOK’s director of marketing and government affairs, explained that while the Foundation traditionally provides free mouthguards for football players, it has focused on other sports this year.

"We aimed to increase distribution among other sports and worked with the two Oklahoma clubs on successful collaborations to reach youth baseball and softball players," Bray said.

Jennifer Carthel, vice president of sales for the Tulsa Drillers, emphasized the importance of mouthguards in preventing oral injuries. “Oral injuries are common among baseball and softball players, but not enough wear mouthguards,” she said. “We hope this partnership with DDOK inspires more kids to protect their grins during practice and games.”

According to the National Youth Sports Safety Foundation, over three million teeth are knocked out each year in youth sports, and athletes who don’t wear mouthguards are 60 times more likely to suffer dental damage.

“This effort has been meaningful. Through little league game nights, youth skill clinics, promotional materials, and more, we’ve been able to distribute over a thousand mouthguards and counting,” said OKC Comets director of corporate partnerships Ryan Vanlow. “We’re proud to partner with DDOK to promote mouthguard usage among young baseball and softball players.”

Parents and coaches of youth baseball and softball players can still request mouthguards through the Rookie League Foundation by calling 405-218-2165 or emailing ryan.vanlow@okccomets.com. The offer lasts until the end of the year or while supplies last.

In 2024, DDOK and its Foundation distributed more than 55,000 mouthguards to young athletes. Mouthguard orders will reopen for all sports in Spring 2025.

For more information, visit DDOKFoundation.org/mouthguards.