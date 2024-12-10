Chat With The Fire Chief: Essential Tips For Fireplace And Winter Safety

Fire Chief Michael Baker shares crucial safety tips for using fireplaces, space heaters, and other winter hazards, along with practical gifts to keep homes safe during the colder months.

By: News On 6

As cold weather sets in, many homeowners begin relying on their fireplaces to stay warm, but with this comfort comes the need for caution. Fire Chief Michael Baker shared some essential safety tips for fireplace use, along with other helpful suggestions for keeping your home and family safe, particularly for those with children heading off to college or moving into new homes.

To ensure your fireplace operates safely, Chief Baker recommends regular maintenance. For wood-burning fireplaces, use seasoned wood and make sure that logs do not roll out onto the floor. It’s important to maintain a safe distance from the fireplace, especially when using it overnight as a heat source.

Gas and electric fireplaces also require attention—be sure to understand how to operate the damper, ignition system, and shut-off controls.

“It’s always good to have a professional come and check those things out,” Baker advised.

He also emphasized the importance of space heater safety. Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything flammable, including furniture and curtains. Never use an extension cord to power a space heater, as overheating can cause a fire.

Make sure heaters are well-maintained and have a safety tip-over switch, especially if you have small children. Additionally, avoid using stovetops or open oven burners to heat your home.

“That creates a carbon monoxide issue and threat,” Baker explained. Instead, residents facing heating issues should contact 211 for assistance.

For gift-giving this season, Chief Baker highlighted several practical safety products that can help prevent injury or damage. A smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector are must-haves for any home. A carbon monoxide detector monitors the air and can save lives in the event of a gas leak or other dangerous conditions.

Another recommended product is the Firestop, a device that attaches to the top of metal vent hoods in kitchens. In the event of a grease fire, it automatically releases a fire-extinguishing agent, making it a smart safety tool for college students or those in shared living spaces.

Additionally, a flashlight, first aid kit, and emergency water shut-off tool are all valuable for any household.

If you're concerned about water damage, Chief Baker advises identifying the location of your water meter and marking it with something like a flag. He also advises equipping your home with a water key, a tool that allows you to quickly turn off the water supply in the event of a leak. This can prevent significant property damage from frozen or burst pipes.

While these items may not seem like the perfect Christmas gifts, they are undoubtedly life-saving and can provide peace of mind during the cold winter months.