Henryetta Home, Site Where 7 People Were Found Dead In 2023, Catches Fire

The state fire marshal's office is investigating after a Henryetta home caught fire, where six people were murdered last year.

Investigators say most of the damage was to the roof, but they also found graffiti inside the house.

This is the home where investigators say sex offender Jesse McFadden murdered his wife, her three kids, two other girls, then killed himself.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice says this is being investigated as an arson. He says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they found evidence to make them believe someone set the fire on purpose.

The Sheriff says someone called 911, saying the house had caught fire.

This is the house where investigators say Jesse McFadden shot and killed his wife, Holly, her three kids Rylee Allen, Michael Mayo, and Tiffany Guess, as well as their friends, Brittany Brewer and Ivy Webster. The two friends were spending the night at the house.

Timeline Of Events:

McFadden was a sex offender after being convicted in 2003 of first-degree rape in Pittsburg County. He was released from prison in 2020 and after his release, married Holly, and they were renting the home.

Before his release, McFadden was charged with using a contraband cell phone to send sexual messages to a teenage girl.

He was charged with that crime in 2017 and the trial for those charges was supposed to start May 1, 2023. That was the same day investigators found the six victims and McFadden, all dead.

Investigators say they found graffiti painted inside the house and that makes them believe someone set the house on fire.

They say there is no evidence at this time that the owner of the property had anything to do with the fire.

Brittany Brewer's dad, Nathan Brewer, says he was in shock when he heard the news.

"Flashbacks," he said. "You know, today seeing that with all of the cars it just and the fire trucks there, it's just all the flashbacks on it."

The sheriff says they don't have any suspect information at this time but are working on some leads.