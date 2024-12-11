'I Saw A Benefit The First Day:' How Practitioner-Assisted Stretching Is Helping People In Tulsa Increase Mobility

A new business in Tulsa is using a unique method of stretching to gradually increase a person's active range of motion. On the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, News On 6 visited Stretch Zone to find out how it works.

What is practitioner-assisted stretching?

Stretch Zone Tulsa uses trained practitioners, a strapping system, and tables to isolate the muscles. Different from stretching at home, the practitioners are able to deliver a personalized stretching routine to get the desired results.

"When you get on the table, you get to relax," said Jake Horowitz, General Manager of Stretch Zone Tulsa. "We basically tell people we want you to relax, we want you to take nice deep breaths in and out, visualize the stretch, and just communicate with us. Let us know what feels good and what does not."

Who can benefit from consistent stretching?

Having a consistent stretching routine is something anyone can benefit from. Whether a person is looking to relieve stiffness and soreness, increase their range of motion, or enhance their athletic performance, stretching plays a crucial role. Dorothy Faas, 52, is a former powerlifter. She started going to Stretch Zone six weeks ago because she wanted to start lifting heavy weights again and needed to loosen up her hips.

"I noticed things in just my daily life as far as just walking up the stairs and where the tension went from being in my hips to just being able to use my muscles," said Faas.

How to book a free stretch

Stretch Zone Tulsa offers a free 30-minute stretch. The practitioner will lead you through stretches and collect data to track your progress and create a personalized stretching routine. After that, Horowitz said he encourages people to get a membership to stay consistent.

"If we do not stretch, if we do not have that mobility, it can lead us to be more injury prone in general when we are moving around just doing simple everyday tasks," he added.

To get more information visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.