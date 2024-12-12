Holiday Adventures: Pet Friendly Light Display And Gifts

This holiday season, your cats and dogs don't have to stay home while you go out to enjoy the lights. A new display in Tulsa is bringing the whole family together. And, a local artist has a gift idea for the pet parents in your life.

A brand new light display in Tulsa is located at a place where family traditions are built.

"Admiral Twin is on Route 66. It's iconic to Tulsa,” Sam Sutton said.

"Jolly Lane Lights" was born from two families who love Christmas displays so much, they wanted to make one to share with everyone. Sutton is one of the organizers.

"What makes this unique is it doesn't matter what the weather is,” he said.

From the comfort of your car, the display guides you through about one mile of Christmas lights, flashing to music on the radio.

News On 6 Reporter Erin Conrad brought her dachshund, Metric, to enjoy the show with her. Dressed in jingle bells, Metric took in the joy of the season as the two rolled through Jolly Lane Lights.

"You can put your pets in the car, kids, grandkids, you know, if they can fit in the car, they can come through,” Sutton said.

"Highly recommend it. It's fun. Great place if you have a four-door car or SUV to take everybody in your household,” Chris Dowling said. He and his girlfriend went through the display.

"Pets just bring people together,” Stephanie Hall said.

Hall, an artist in Tulsa, is making her own holiday magic at her home studio, with her dogs Pretzel and Piglet by her side. She has been making pet ornaments for a couple of years now, all based on photos from her clients.

"The fur is kind of light colored so I want to go with like a dark green because I think it will go really well with the browns in her fur,” she said, while painting an ornament.

She can paint a pup on wood or ceramic, and said it’s a gift that can be enjoyed no matter the season.

"Every ornament comes with a mini easel so that once Christmas is over and you put your Christmas tree away, you can keep your ornament out for the whole year,” Hall said.

Hall also paints pets on canvas, even a wine bottle for a special gift. She said customers are touched by the detail and care each pet gets through her art.

"Their reaction is just priceless. It's such a meaningful gift,” she said.

Making memories with our pets and gifts for pet lovers is a fun way to include our furry friends during the holidays.

Jolly Lane Lights will be open through January 1st. You can see the lights Monday through Thursday from 5:30 to 10, and Friday through Sunday until 10:30 p.m.

Hall said the deadline to place an order for custom portraits on canvas is Dec. 9 and for ornaments, Dec 16. Any orders that come in after that time will be started in January. For more information, visit her WEBSITE.