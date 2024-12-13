AWC Tulsa Donates 350+ Books To Anderson Elementary For Holiday Reading Program

Association for Women in Communications Tulsa provided over 350 books and warm winter gear to students at Anderson Elementary School in North Tulsa.

By: News On 6

-

The Association for Women in Communications Tulsa (AWC Tulsa) donated over 350 books to students at Anderson Elementary School in North Tulsa as part of their annual book drive Thursday afternoon.

The Heroes Read program, which has been part of AWC Tulsa's philanthropic efforts for the past 12 years, aims to encourage students to read. In addition to books, AWC Tulsa members have raised funds to provide warm hats and gloves for students in need.

Q: Why does AWC Tulsa organize the book drive?

A: The book drive is part of AWC Tulsa’s mission to encourage reading and support education in the community.

“AWC Tulsa is pleased to once again be offering a little holiday cheer to every student at Anderson Elementary in the form of a new book through our Heroes Read program,” said Martha Cullinan Cantrell, AWC Tulsa Community Outreach co-chair. “Encouraging reading is a good fit for a communications organization, and is a gratifying effort by our members.”

Q: How are the books funded?

A: AWC Tulsa raises money throughout the year to purchase books, as well as funds to provide warm hats and gloves for students in need.

Q: What do the students think of the book giveaway?

A: Danielle Self, the librarian at Anderson Elementary, stated that the students look forward to receiving their books, particularly around the holidays.

“The kids really look forward to it and we love community partners who come here and support students,” said Danielle Self, librarian at Anderson Elementary. "I know the kids will really love taking home their very own book at Christmastime."

Q: What is AWC Tulsa?

A: The Association for Women in Communications Tulsa is an organization for women working in various communications fields. For more information, visit awctulsa.org.