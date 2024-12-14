Rejoice Christian Claims First-Ever State Title With 35-14 Win Over Hooker

Rejoice Christian defeated Hooker 35-14 in the Class A-1 state championship, powered by a standout performance from Noah Goodwin. The Eagles captured their first state title in program history.

By: News On 6, News 9

The Rejoice Christian Eagles soared to their first-ever state championship Friday afternoon, defeating the Hooker Bulldogs 35-14 in dominant fashion.

After falling behind early, Rejoice Christian responded quickly. Noah Goodwin turned the momentum, breaking through the middle for a 33-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The Eagles continued to lean on Goodwin, who dazzled again with a 41-yard touchdown run that featured an impressive hurdle over a defender.

The Eagles entered halftime with a commanding 21-point lead and Goodwin’s dominance carried into the second half with another touchdown, sealing the game and the championship for Rejoice Christian.

The victory is the culmination of a decade-long journey for the Eagles' program.

"It’s been a grind," said coach Brent Marley. “We came in with culture. We taught these kids the fight song 10 years ago.... It’s been a process.”

The 35-14 win marks a historic moment for Rejoice Christian, as the team celebrates its first state championship in program history.