Boston Avenue Bridge Repairs Begin, Paving Way For Center Of The Universe Upgrades

Repairs to the historic Boston Avenue Bridge in downtown Tulsa will ensure the bridge's safety and set the stage for upgrades to the Center of the Universe, including improved green spaces, lighting, and pedestrian walkways.

The Boston Avenue Bridge, a historic structure in downtown Tulsa and home to the Center of the Universe, is set to undergo significant repairs starting Dec. 16. This project, funded through Vision Tulsa, aims to ensure the bridge’s safety and functionality while preserving and enhancing one of the city’s most unique attractions.

Below, News On 6 answers key questions about the bridge rehabilitation and the exciting plans for the Center of the Universe upgrades.

Q: Why is the bridge being repaired?

A: The bridge is over 100 years old, and the repairs will address structural issues, including the columns, piers, abutments, and the underside of the bridge deck. These updates will ensure the bridge remains safe and functional for pedestrians and vehicles, while also paving the way for improvements to the Center of the Universe.

Q: Will the bridge remain open during construction?

A: During the first phase of construction, the bridge will remain open. Work will start on the south side of the bridge, between the Williams North parking garage and the Jazz Hall of Fame, and will progress north. However, during the second phase, the bridge will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians. Limited pedestrian corridors will be maintained to connect the BOK parking lot stairwell with the Williams North parking garage.

Q: What’s happening to the Center of the Universe during the repairs?

A: The critical elements of the Center of the Universe, including the raised concrete planter walls that create the famous acoustic phenomenon, will be protected and preserved in their current condition during the bridge repairs. Once the rehabilitation is complete, aesthetic upgrades to the Center of the Universe will begin.

Q: What will the upgrades to the Center of the Universe include?

A: Planned enhancements include green spaces, improved lighting, updated landscaping, and better pedestrian walkways. These changes are guided by public input and are designed to reenergize this iconic downtown space while keeping its acoustic anomaly intact.

Q: How much will these projects cost, and who is funding them?

A: The City of Tulsa has contracted Daris Contractors for the $3,514,980 bridge repair project, which is funded through Vision Tulsa. The aesthetic upgrades to the Center of the Universe will be funded through a mix of public and private dollars, with the Downtown Tulsa Partnership leading the public-private effort.

Q: When will the Center of the Universe upgrades be complete?

A: After the bridge repairs are finished in late 2025, the Center of the Universe project will begin. This additional phase is estimated to take 9 to 12 months.

Q: What do city leaders say about these projects?

A: Mayor Monroe Nichols emphasized the importance of maintaining Tulsa’s infrastructure and unique attractions. “Repairing the Boston Avenue Bridge will pave the way to make this a reality and ensure that the enhancements made at this bridge will usher in a resurgence in activity and visitors to Downtown Tulsa in the years ahead,” he said.

Brian Kurtz, President and CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership added, “This investment lays the foundation for a public space that respects and reenergizes the Center of the Universe in the heart of Downtown Tulsa.”

Q: Where can I find more information?

A: More details about the Center of the Universe upgrades can be found on the Downtown Tulsa Partnership website.