Magic City Books Offers Gift Ideas For Book Lovers

Magic City Books in Tulsa highlights a selection of books, from cookbooks to children's stories, to help shoppers find the perfect holiday gift for readers of all ages.

By: News On 6

-

With Christmas fast approaching, it’s time to wrap up shopping for the book lovers on your list.

Magic City Books in Tulsa has curated a selection of books to suit readers of all ages and interests. Here’s a breakdown of some highlights.

The Americans — Beautiful Machines: The Most Iconic U.S. Cars and Their Era

This coffee table book is perfect for car enthusiasts, featuring a stunning visual history of iconic American vehicles. From the early 20th century to modern-day marvels like the Shelby Mustang and Corvettes, this book combines breathtaking photography with information on the vehicles. Published by the German company Gestalten, it appeals to both automotive history buffs and casual readers.

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Sleigh! by Mo Willems

Beloved children’s author Mo Willems brings back his iconic character, the Pigeon, in a holiday adventure. Known for his humorous and engaging stories, Willems delivers another delightful tale that’s ideal for young readers. This latest installment is sure to be a hit for all.

Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy by Tieghan Gerard

For the home chef on your list, this cookbook offers quick, delicious recipes tailored for busy schedules. Gerard’s recipes are known for their simplicity and flavor, making this an excellent gift for anyone looking to elevate their cooking without spending hours in the kitchen.

On Freedom by Timothy Snyder

From the author of On Tyranny, this nonfiction book tackles global concepts of liberty and democracy. Expanding on his earlier work, Snyder provides a broader perspective on societal challenges. While On Tyranny is a compact read, On Freedom dives deeper, offering a more comprehensive exploration of its themes.

The Blackbird Oracle by Deborah Harkness

The fifth book in Harkness’ All Souls series continues the enchanting saga beloved by fans worldwide. Released earlier this year, the novel combines history, magic, and romance. Signed copies are available at Magic City Books, making this a standout gift for fantasy lovers.

100 Things to Do on Route 66 Before You Die by Jim Hinckley

As Route 66 approaches its centennial in 2026, this guidebook celebrates the iconic highway from Chicago to Los Angeles. Packed with tips for Oklahoma stops and beyond, it’s a great pick for road trip enthusiasts planning their travels in the coming years.

H. W. Brands’ History Books

History buffs will appreciate signed editions of Brands' works, including Founding Partisans and America First. His insightful storytelling brings historical figures to life, making these books both educational and engaging.

You can find these titles and more at Magic City Books in downtown Tulsa or on their website, MagicCityBooks.com.