Pickleball Complex To Open Broken Arrow With 18 Indoor Courts

Ace Pickleball Club is opening its first Oklahoma location in Broken Arrow on December 17, featuring 18 indoor courts for players of all levels.

By: News On 6

Pickleball enthusiasts in Oklahoma have something to celebrate as Ace Pickleball Club (APC) prepares to open its first location in the state.

The 40,000-square-foot facility, featuring 18 indoor courts, will open its doors on Sunday, Dec. 17 in Broken Arrow.

Designed to cater to players of all levels, APC offers a premier space for both casual games and competitive matches. A soft opening was held on Sunday and continues on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., inviting players to explore the facility ahead of its grand opening.

The facility will also offer lessons for anyone and the owner says the goal is to create a community.

"So, if you're not at work or you're not at home, this is the place that's your community where you feel like you want to hang out and where you belong. We want people to come meet their new best friend at Ace Pickleball Club," said Brannon Maronek, Ace Pickleball Club owner.

Visitors can try out the courts and check out the club's paddle selection.

The official grand opening will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 a.m., at the new location: 2326 East Kenosha in Broken Arrow.