Coweta Brothers Spread Christmas Cheer With Massive Holiday Displays

This week on The Porch, News On 6's shows two brothers in Coweta who have turned their neighboring yards into a Christmas wonderland, inviting the public to enjoy their elaborate displays of inflatables, vintage blow molds, and festive lights.

Two brothers who live next door to each other in Coweta are going all out for Christmas.

The Poplin Brothers, David and Brian, were both born in December, 7 years apart. Their sister also lives on the property and helps with the decorations.

"I am the middle one," said David. "Mom always told me I was the peacemaker, and I have got my older sister, down there, my brother's up there, so I am still in the middle. I built my house first, they could have done something different, but we have always got along."

David was the first Poplin to decorate his house for the holidays.

"The first lights that I actually put on the house were lights that dad had put on the house that we grew up in," he said.

However, it was not until Brian and his wife started decorating with blow molds that the tradition between the two brothers started.

"Brian and Twyla were putting stuff out, I thought man, I am going to have to step it up and do something and that is when I went to the inflatables," said David.

In the first year, he had 37 inflatables and now that number has grown to 115. Brian said his display includes close to 200 decorations.

"My mother-in-law gave us the very first blow mold we got, she had given us a snowman," he said.

The brothers also make some of their decorations by hand using their skills in construction and welding.

David said, "He gets an idea, and he goes to building and I get an idea, and I go to building."

They have made things like a sleigh for people to take photos in, a snow globe, a church, and an ice-skating rink.

"I just get an idea in my head, and I start welding it together, and then we put lights on it, and there you have a new Christmas decoration, and it is a one-off deal, so nobody is going to have one just like mine," said Brian.

Each year the Poplin brothers' displays get bigger and brighter, catching the eyes of those passing by.

"Cars were stopping in the road trying to look up and everything else, so the first year we actually just put a sign out there that had some lights on it, and said "Welcome, come and see the lights," said David.

That was six years ago and ever since it has become a tradition for their family and others, too.

Jeff Rusiewicz came with his 5-year-old daughter Lolly and his mother Jeanne. "It is amazing," he continued saying, "It is nice having local people setting up a display like this and letting people come in and walk around and look at it."

Some people question if it is all just a sibling rivalry. Brian's answer is this, "No, not between the way me and him feel. We do two totally different styles, so that way there really is no way for it to be a competition."

The Poplin brothers just really love sharing the joy of Christmas.

"Just to watch the kids and the parents, you know, it takes away everything else for at least that moment while they are here," said David. "You know, life just kind of stops."

The Poplin Brothers Christmas Lights & More are open to walkthrough nightly from 5:30-9 p.m. through New Year's Day.

Keep up to date on their Facebook page, Poplin Brothers Christmas Lights, and More.