Goodwill Tulsa Helps People Launch Careers Through Goodwill Career Academy

When you think of Goodwill, you might picture donation centers and retail stores, but the organization also has special programs through its career academy. One of the programs has helped people get jobs in private security fields for nearly 30 years.

Parrish McDaris, the Director of Tulsa’s Goodwill Career Academy, describes the program as transformational. He says the program attracts people from all walks of life.

Job Training and Employment

Goodwill provides job training programs that equip individuals with the skills needed for various careers. This helps reduce unemployment rates and supports economic growth in the community.

Fast-Track Unarmed Private Security Course

Their Fast-Track Unarmed Private Security course is approved by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, or CLEET. In just two weeks, students complete Phases I and II, qualifying them to test for an unarmed security guard license.

Continuing Education for Professionals

Goodwill also offers continuing education seminars to help professionals renew their licenses.

Student Success Story: Jelenik Baker and Ronnie Rollins

Jelenik Baker completed the unarmed private security course and currently has a career in corrections. Baker says finding this opportunity so easily and being able to get connected fast was inspirational.

“My favorite part of the program was still being able to continue on my daily life, continue on college, continue working my job, earning money and building myself up while also being able to attain my licensing in the afternoon and actually be able to walk towards a stronger career,” Baker said.

Ronnie Rollins is a veteran who happened to find himself in an unhoused situation. Rollins credits Goodwill for not only helping him find a job but also starting his company GY6 Services Security.

“They never made me feel like I was anything less than I am now,” Rollins said. "They give you the skill set, they’ll give you the training, they’ll give you opportunity, but the most important thing is they’ll give you that respect."

Learn More About the Goodwill Career Academy

If you're interested in learning more about this program or how you can sign up, click HERE.