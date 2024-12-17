Bill To Name New Tulsa VA Hospital After Sen. Jim Inhofe Goes To President's Desk

A bill to name Tulsa's new VA hospital after Sen. Jim Inhofe has been passed by Congress and is now awaiting the President's approval, honoring his service to veterans.

By: News On 6, News 9

The Senate and House have passed a bill to name Tulsa's new Veterans Health Administration (VA) medical-surgical hospital the James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center, honoring the late Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe.

The new VA facility, a 75,000-square-foot, 58-bed hospital, aims to increase access to care for veterans in northeast Oklahoma. The hospital is part of an effort to expand veterans’ healthcare infrastructure and ensure better access to medical and social services. Estimates suggest the Tulsa-area hospital will serve up to 30% more veterans annually and significantly reduce travel times for many of the more than 115,000 veterans living in eastern Oklahoma.

The bill, introduced by Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), along with Representative Kevin Hern (R-OK), now heads to the President's desk for final approval.

“This is one of the most fitting honors we can give to Senator Inhofe for his decades of dedicated service to our veterans and their families,” Lankford said in a statement.

Senator Mullin echoed the sentiment, citing Inhofe’s significant contributions to Oklahoma’s military installations and defense communities.

“Senator Inhofe was a tireless champion for Oklahoma’s military installations and defense communities,” Mullin said.

Representative Hern noted Inhofe’s broad impact on both the state and the nation.

“With today’s passage of the bill to name Tulsa’s new VA hospital in his honor, we ensure his legacy of championing our military, veterans, and their families will endure,” Hern said.

Supporters of the project also emphasized Inhofe’s role in making the hospital a reality. Dr. Kayse Shrum, president of Oklahoma State University, and Dr. Johnny Stephens, president of OSU’s Center for Health Sciences, credited Inhofe for his leadership and dedication, which they say were pivotal in bringing the hospital to Tulsa.

“It’s only fitting that we will honor Senator Inhofe in the facility's name, as his support was instrumental in making Tulsa’s new veterans hospital a reality,” Stephens said.