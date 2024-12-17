Celebrate The 12 Days Of Liftmas With Holiday-Themed Workouts

Tuesday, December 17th 2024, 10:26 am
The holiday season is a time filled with shopping, decorating, and festive activities like ice skating. But to help prevent injury this Christmas, consider adding some holiday-themed exercises to your routine. These movements are designed to prevent common injuries that can occur while preparing for the season's activities.
Customized Fitness Program: GYMGUYZ Greater Tulsa personalizes each workout session to meet their clients' needs and fitness goals. The sessions are one-on-one with a personal trainer to help with form, technique, and offer motivation. "We come to you, and we make it creative," Bosch said. "The workout you are going to do, no one else is going to do because it is customized for you."
Convenient Solution to Working Out: GYMGUYZ Greater Tulsa does in-home personal training eliminating the need to travel to a gym. This method saves time and often makes it easier to incorporate workouts into a person's busy schedule. Bosch said, "We help fitness fit into your schedule, so we will come to your home, we meet you with your goals, and we set up a customized plan for you."
These exercises are easy to do at home and can be modified for different fitness levels.
Scheduling a Free Assessment: During the first visit, GYMGUYZ Greater Tulsa offers a free body, fitness, and nutritional assessment.
For more information, visit GymGuyz.com/Greater-Tulsa.
