Multiple Semi Fires On I-44 Near Adair

By: News On 6

One westbound lane of I-44 remains closed Wednesday morning near the Adair exit after a semi-truck fire overnight.

The incident occurred around midnight when a semi-truck veered off the road, struck a guardrail, and traveled approximately 400 feet before coming to a stop while on fire.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze, which reignited multiple times during their efforts.

The driver was unharmed, and no other vehicles were involved. Cleanup crews are working to remove the semi and its trailer, leaving only the inside lane open for traffic.

Meanwhile, eastbound I-44 near mile marker 271 experienced another traffic disruption early Wednesday when a second semi-truck caught fire.

No injuries were reported, but the incident has created additional slowdowns for drivers.

Motorists traveling in either direction on I-44 near Adair should anticipate delays as crews address both incidents.