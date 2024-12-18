Canoo Furloughs Dozens More Employees Ahead Of Holidays

Canoo announced more furloughs for workers in Oklahoma factories just a week before Christmas.

Canoo announced more furloughs for workers in Oklahoma just a week before Christmas.

The company said 82 employees, both salaried and hourly, have been furloughed while it works to secure the capital necessary to move forward with its operations.

Canoo has a vehicle and battery facility in Oklahoma City, and a location in Pryor, Oklahoma.

“We regret having to furlough our employees, especially during the holidays, but we have no choice at this point. We are hopeful that we will be able to bring them back to work soon," Canoo said in a statement on Wednesday.

Canoo is an electric vehicle company that first brought operations to Oklahoma at the beginning of 2023, promising to create 1,400 jobs and a fleet of 1,000 electric vehicles for the state.

In November 2023, the company unveiled three vehicles made inside the Oklahoma plant, but little has been shared about progress on the rest of the fleet.

On October 31, 2024, the company implemented a reduction in factory staff and furloughed 30 workers.

