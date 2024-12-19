Bob Dylan Center Expects Visitor Surge With Release Of New Biopic 'A Complete Unknown'

The Bob Dylan Center anticipates increased visitors following the release of the biopic 'A Complete Unknown,' featuring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan.

By: Chinh Doan

-

The Bob Dylan Center in downtown Tulsa said it may get more visitors now that a film about the legendary songwriter is about to hit theaters.

The biopic is called "A Complete Unknown," and one part includes Bob Dylan's relationship with Oklahoma's own Woody Guthrie.

The Bob Dylan Center said the woman in charge of the props for the movie spent several days at the museum researching.

The center also hosted a preview night and has other events planned around the film.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan, known for hundreds of hits, including "Knockin' on Heaven's Door."

Steven Jenkins, director of the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, said he went to the premiere in Los Angeles and got to meet some of the cast members.

"I think it's really terrific,’” Jenkins. “Timothée Chalamet, obviously a very talented and charismatic actor, who's really made his mark these last few years, and he does the impossible, which is stepping into Bob Dylan's shoes."

Jenkins said the film has a tie to Oklahoma native Woody Guthrie, another legendary songwriter.

"Dylan, or in the film Chalamet, on his acoustic guitar, plays a song he wrote to Woody Guthrie, the very first original song that we know of that Bob Dylan wrote called "Song to Woody,”” said Jenkins.

About 200 people, including Steve Paul from Kansas City, already got to see the movie during a preview at Circle Cinema.

Because of his love for Bob Dylan, he didn't mind the four-hour drive.

"I came down for the opening of the Bob Dylan Center, I came down to see Bob Dylan when he played here on the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour that just ended,” said Paul.

The Bob Dylan Center said since it opened in 2022, it has had 100,000 visitors, including musicians like Rosanne Cash and Elvis Costello.

The museum hopes fans of the film will also end up in Tulsa.

"I would love for all of them to come to Tulsa and see the real thing here in person, the tens of thousands of items we have on display, the music that you can hear," said Jenkins.

"A Complete Unknown” hits theaters Christmas Day.

Tulsa Events For "A Complete Unknown"

The Bob Dylan Center is holding a one-hour program of short films and videos from the Bob Dylan archive including rare and previously unreleased clips of Dylan on stage and in the studio on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. at Circle Cinema. Tickets can be found here.

Circle Cinema is also hosting a Tulsa Timothée Chalamet Look Alike Contest on Dec. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those who participate will receive a free medium popcorn. You can RSVP here.