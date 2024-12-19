Cherokee Nation Secures $45 Million To Expand Cell And Internet Access In Rural Areas

The Cherokee Nation is investing millions of dollars to establish cell and broadband internet service in rural communities. The tribe says this will bring phone and internet service to more than 6,000 people.

By: Emory Bryan, News On 6

The Cherokees got a federal grant, and they're putting tribal revenue into it, and counting on some private investment to get cell service to these areas within 18 months.

The valley adds beauty to the C.C. Camp community, but the surrounding ridgeline also isolates it from the outside, wireless world.

“Back in any low-lying area, no cell service,” said Mouse Chewey, who grew up near C.C. Camp. “In this area, just over the mountain, you can't connect unless you have a landline.”

Soon down the road, a cell phone tower will change the landscape, and the opportunities.

Kassandra Rosas is looking forward to more reliable service.

“There's a spot in our community, the bridge...to make that phone call.”

Cherokee Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed legislation directing $45 million to 15 new cell phone towers that will connect at least 6,000 households.

The plans call for new cell towers, with broadband internet access, in all these communities, which had little chance of getting service without government action.

“I don't want to say never, but we'd be waiting a long time,” Hoskin said. “There was no real private sector push to put it in. Across the country, there's an effort to invest in cell and broadband service, but we haven't seen it in this area.”

The nation will bring in the service and build the towers, then private companies will establish the service for individual customers.