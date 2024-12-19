Oklahoma Has Executed Kevin Underwood For 2006 Murder Of 10-Year-Old Girl

Kevin Underwood was executed on Thursday morning for the 2006 murder of 10-year-old Jamie Bolin in Purcell.

By: News On 6, News 9, Lisa Monahan, Haley Weger, Reagan Ledbetter

-

Kevin Underwood was put to death at 10:14 Thursday morning after spending 17 years on death row. It was Underwood's 45th birthday.

Underwood’s last meal was chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, pinto beans, and a hot roll along with a cheeseburger and fries with ketchup. He was given his last meal around 5:40 Wednesday evening.

Media witnesses say Underwood’s Tone seemed remorseful during his final minutes and took a long breath and looked out the window at his mother before he began his final words.

Underwood said, “I would like to apologize again for all the terrible things I did. I hate that I did those things. I wish I could take them back.”

He added, "The decision to execute me on my birthday and six days before Christmas was a needlessly cruel thing to do to my family, but I'm very sorry for what I did and I wish I could take it back."

Witnesses say he appeared to have a tear rolling down his face after he finished his last words, and looked at his mother one final time before he went unconscious.

Underwood’s mother along with several victim Jamie Bolin's family members were witnesses to the execution today. "This does not bring our Jaime back but it does allow the space in our hearts to focus on her and allow the healing process to begin,” said Lori Pate, Jamie’s sister.

Five media witnesses also viewed the execution including our Reagan Ledbetter. “I've witnessed a number of executions now and the process did seem to go quicker,” said Ledbetter.

The execution took 10 minutes for all three injections that caused sedation, halted respiration, and finally stopped the heart.

DOC director Steve Harpe says Underwood did accept the sedatives that are offered to all death row inmates before they enter the execution chamber, Harpe says most inmates don’t take them.

Harpe described the execution proceedings as “textbook.” “As an agency, we carried out the court orders according to our high standards of professionalism and respect for those in our custody ensuring dignity,” said Harpe.

The Attorney General released a statement saying:

“Justice for Jamie finally was served this morning with the execution of the depraved murderer who took her away from her family and loved ones,” Drummond said. “I pray that Jamie's family and all who continue to mourn her loss find a sense of peace after today’s action.”

Cleveland County District Attorney, Greg Mashburn has seen the case through from the beginning. “The death penalty in Oklahoma is reserved for the worst of the worst and this case was exactly that,” said Greg Mashburn. “I’m thankful that justice was able to be done for Jamie and that this chapter is closed for the family.”

Underwood is the final inmate to be executed in Oklahoma in 2024. Thirty-two people, including one woman, remain on death row at the state penitentiary. Wendell Grissom is the next inmate set to be executed. His execution date has not been set, but it will be at least 90-days from now.

What Happened?

Underwood was sentenced to death in 2008 for the brutal killing of his neighbor, Jamie Bolin.

He was convicted after he invited Bolin into his apartment, where he molested, beat, suffocated, and attempted to decapitate her.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted unanimously last Friday to deny clemency to Underwood.

At his clemency hearing, Underwood said, “Although I don’t want to die, I know I deserve to die for what I did.”

Bolin's murder shocked the Purcell community in 2006. After Bolin was reported missing, an Amber Alert was issued, and investigators later found her body in Underwood's closet.

Bolin's sister, Lori Pate, spoke directly to Underwood at last week's hearing.

“We watched police enter his apartment and shut the door. We watched them come out and escort him to a police car. He turned around and looked over his left shoulder and gave us a grin. A grin that said she wasn’t coming home, and he knew why,” Pate said.

“You not only took her life, but you ruined ours as well. You, Kevin Underwood, single-handedly changed our family forever,” Pate added.

Underwood confessed to the murder and revealed to investigators a disturbing plot that involved both murder and cannibalism.

His attorneys argued for mercy, claiming he suffers from mental illness and undiagnosed autism. However, the Attorney General's office called Underwood a “calculated and remorseless murderer” who deserves no mercy.