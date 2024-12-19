Midseason Preview: 'Ghosts' Cast Discusses Ensemble Dynamics, Holiday Episode

The cast of CBS’s comedy "Ghosts" teases the one-hour holiday episode, featuring double possessions, festive chaos, and new technical feats, airing on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. on Channel 6.

By: LeAnne Taylor

Fans of CBS’s hit comedy "Ghosts" are in for a treat as the show airs a special one-hour holiday episode on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

The series, now in its fourth season, continues to charm viewers with its unique blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling. Stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar recently shared insights into the show’s ensemble cast, the technical challenges of filming, and what’s ahead in future episodes.

“It’s an incredible ensemble,” McIver said. “There are 10 of us on set every day, and by this fourth season, we’ve become like a family. I feel like we’ve really hit our stride this year. The jokes are flying, and the Christmas episode gives different characters a chance to shine in new and unexpected ways.”

Thursday night's episode promises plenty of laughs and a dose of holiday chaos, according to Ambudkar.

“You’re going to see a double possession tonight,” he said. “Rose McIver’s character, Sam, is possessed by Nancy, our basement ghost played by Betsy Sodaro, and she nails the voice and physical humor. Meanwhile, my character, Jay, is possessed by Pete, the arrow-through-the-neck ghost played by Richie Moriarty. Sam and Jay are trying to keep everything under control, but it’s not working because they’ve got ghosts in their bodies.”

The technical aspects of filming "Ghosts" add another layer of complexity. McIver described the intricate process of filming scenes with and without the ghosts. “It’s a technical feat every episode. Particularly in the second half of the Christmas episode, we reach some new technical highs with Utkarsh playing Jay, playing Pete,” she said.

Ambudkar also highlighted the camaraderie between Jay and Pete. “They’re kind of like two peas in a pod,” he said. “It’s fun to explore that dynamic, especially with the added twist of possession.”

Beyond the holiday episode, fans can look forward to more backstories for the ghosts when the show returns in January. “We’ll get to see some flashbacks of Alberta’s life in Tulsa and Isaac’s life,” Ambudkar revealed. “You even get to meet Alexander Hamilton. And, without giving too much away, you’ll see Sasappis with a handlebar mustache, which is adorable.”

McIver, known for her role in the popular "A Christmas Prince" movies, noted the connection between her work on "Ghosts" and holiday cheer. “Sam is a huge Christmas fan, and it feels like I made the Christmas Prince movies for characters like her,” she said. “It’s about celebrating family and joy.”

Catch the special holiday episode of "Ghosts" Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. on Channel 6. With its unique mix of humor, heart, and technical wizardry, the show continues to captivate audiences. Don’t miss the chance to see the ensemble cast bring the holiday spirit to life.