'I Haven't Stopped Thinking About It': Tulsa Man Frustrated After Horse Trailer, Horses Stolen

A Tulsa man is devastated after his horse trailer and two horses were stolen within days.

Bobby Green has been raising these horses for the past 20 years—one since it was born and the other since it was just 2 years old. Horseback riding is something he thought he’d share with his kids one day. But now, with his two horses gone, he doesn’t know if he’ll ever ride again.

Bobby Green loves to ride.

“I’ve been to a lot of rodeos, a lot of trail rides, and a lot of pleasure riding around town. Just… I enjoy riding my horses.”

But last week, that joy turned to frustration when his horse trailer and two horses were stolen from their pen just hours apart.

“I’m sure the same guys that stole the trailer came back and stole the horses. And probably did it with my trailer,” Green said.

He says he had come to feed his horses last week when he knew something was wrong.

“They took it off the hinges on one side and opened it all the way up,” he said.

With his trailer stolen, he did what he could to secure the gate, but it wasn’t enough to stop the thieves from coming back for his horses.

“The second time they came, they opened it up a little bit as far as they could because I put that T-post there,” Green said.

The theft is now being investigated by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture. The department says it typically doesn’t see many horse thefts, but Green says this has been an ongoing issue.

“I’ve got several friends who say they’ve had horses taken,” he said. “A couple have gotten their horses back. Trailers have been taken, you know. Just some guys around here who want to take other people’s stuff and can’t work to get their own.”

Green says this loss hurts.

“I haven’t stopped thinking about it. The first night, I couldn’t even sleep all night. You know, I’m trying to relax my mind because it kind of makes my stomach upset and chest hurt thinking about it because I was just so upset.”

He hopes people use this opportunity to make sure their horses are safe.

“Secure your horses a little bit better,” he said. “Make sure you have cameras out there. Even get your horse chipped so you can locate it. I wish I had done all of that.”

Green has been in touch with local law enforcement and is offering a reward for any information that leads to the safe return of his two horses.

The state agriculture department says if horse or cattle owners suspect theft, they should contact the department as soon as possible.