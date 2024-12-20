Muskogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Takes Part In Effort To Remember Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

Law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma are honoring fallen officers by placing wreaths on their graves during the holiday season.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

-

Law enforcement officers across the state are remembering those killed in the line of duty by putting wreaths on their graves.

News On 6 went along with the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office as they made sure officers there were not forgotten.

MUSKOGEE COUNTY WREATHS

Two dozen law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty since 1886 are buried in Muskogee County but are not forgotten.

"Makes sure that every fallen officer in Oklahoma, that is buried in Oklahoma, gets a wreath placed at their grave at Christmastime,” said Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons.

Simmons and members of his office go all over Muskogee County to spend a few minutes at each gravesite thanks to folks with the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial.

"They send me all the wreaths of everybody that's buried in Muskogee County, and I get, sometimes it's my family, sometimes it's coworkers, and we go out and we place those wreaths at their grave markers,” said Simmons.

Simmons says they’ve done this for the past five years no matter how far away or remote the graves may be.

"Being a patriot and I come from a military and police background, I think it's just the right thing to do to honor these people that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Simmons.

They place the wreath down at each grave site and offer a salute to honor the officer’s service and sacrifice.

"Each one of those men out there, they've all got a family. It's good to know that they're being remembered,” said Simmons. "It means a lot to us, and we're honored to be able to recognize these men."

Simmons hopes people will never forget what these officers did.

"Remember that some people make the ultimate sacrifice for your freedom,” said Simmons.

More than 25 agencies will place more than 600 wreaths at fallen officers’ graves across Oklahoma.

You can read about the officers killed in the line of duty in Oklahoma here.