Cold Weather Pet Tips: How To Keep Animals Safe During Winter Months

Friday, December 20th 2024, 10:26 am
As winter approaches, pet owners are urged to prepare for the colder months to ensure their furry friends stay safe and healthy. Veterinarian Dr. Rebekah Hartfield shares advice for navigating common holiday and winter dangers for pets.
The festive season brings unique risks to pets. “Poinsettias, chocolate, and cords are some of the biggest concerns I see at my urgent care,” Hartfield said.
Hartfield advises keeping such items out of reach and reminding visitors not to feed pets chocolate or other harmful treats.
Winter temperatures can pose additional challenges for pets, particularly older animals or those with health conditions. Hartfield recommends:
Outdoor pets and livestock also require special attention during winter. Ensure they have adequate shelter, quality food, and access to unfrozen water.
For livestock owners, Hartfield noted that cattle and horses are generally well-adapted to cold weather.
For more tips on pet care, visit Dr. Hartfield’s website at DoctorHartfield.com.
