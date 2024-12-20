Cold Weather Pet Tips: How To Keep Animals Safe During Winter Months

Veterinarian Dr. Rebekah Hartfield shares tips to keep pets and livestock safe during the holidays and winter months, from avoiding common hazards to providing proper care in cold weather.

By: News On 6

As winter approaches, pet owners are urged to prepare for the colder months to ensure their furry friends stay safe and healthy. Veterinarian Dr. Rebekah Hartfield shares advice for navigating common holiday and winter dangers for pets.

Holiday Hazards

The festive season brings unique risks to pets. “Poinsettias, chocolate, and cords are some of the biggest concerns I see at my urgent care,” Hartfield said.

Poinsettias: While not typically fatal, poinsettias can irritate a pet’s mouth and stomach, potentially leading to serious health issues. Chocolate: This well-known toxin is especially dangerous for smaller breeds. “A big dog might handle a small piece of chocolate, but for a five-pound chihuahua, it could be very harmful,” she said. Cords: Pets chewing on electrical cords, such as those for holiday lights, can suffer severe burns in their mouths.

Hartfield advises keeping such items out of reach and reminding visitors not to feed pets chocolate or other harmful treats.

Cold Weather Concerns

Winter temperatures can pose additional challenges for pets, particularly older animals or those with health conditions. Hartfield recommends:

Wellness Checks: Ensure pets are up to date on vaccines and discuss arthritis or other cold-weather health concerns with a veterinarian. Outdoor Time: Monitor the duration of outdoor activities, especially for short-haired breeds or pets with conditions like diabetes or heart disease. Paw Care: After walks, inspect and clean paws to remove ice or de-icing chemicals that could harm your pet.

Providing Shelter and Care

Outdoor pets and livestock also require special attention during winter. Ensure they have adequate shelter, quality food, and access to unfrozen water.

For livestock owners, Hartfield noted that cattle and horses are generally well-adapted to cold weather.

For more tips on pet care, visit Dr. Hartfield’s website at DoctorHartfield.com.