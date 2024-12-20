'Beginning Of What's Going To Be A Great Run': Muskogee Hires Dale Condict As New Head Football Coach

Condict won 6 state titles in 20 seasons as head coach in Wagoner.

By: Scott Pfeil

It's the dawning of a new era here at Muskogee High School. Hall of Fame coach Dale Condict making the trip 23 miles south from Wagoner High School to return to the Rougher football program.

"It's thrilling. I'm extremely excited about the possibilities that could happen here," said Condict on Friday morning.

With a packed Varsity Club Room behind him, and his family beside him, Dale Condict listened as the Muskogee School Board voted unanimously to make him the new Director of Football operations. An idea that didn't seem possible just a few short weeks ago.

"I would tell you a month ago I had all intentions of finishing out my career at Wagoner," says Condict.

Things changed after former Muskogee coach Travis Hill resigned last week to take the Broken Arrow position. The Muskogee search committee reached out to Condict to get a read on his interest in taking over as head coach of the Roughers. Athletic director Dr. Jason Parker says that's when they knew they found the right man at the right time.

"When we interviewed coach Condict, we all left that meeting with goosebumps," says Dr. Parker. "And from that moment, we really believed that he was the right fit for our entire program. You've got a leader here that is capable of taking the Muskogee football and community to another level."

After six state titles, nine title game appearances, and three kids that were a part of the Wagoner Public School family, it wasn't any easy decision for Condict to leave the community.

"It was difficult, but there has not been any moment where I didn't feel like it was the right thing for everybody involved. And I have nothing but love for Wagoner. Very proud to say that I'm from Wagoner and been a part of something special there."

He now takes over a Muskogee program that won a state title in 2023, finished runner-up this season, and has 33 wins over the past three seasons. His message to the Rougher community is a simple one.

"They've been to the mountaintop; I've been to the mountaintop. We hope to say that this was just the beginning of what's going to be a great run here at Muskogee," says Condict.