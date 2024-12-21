Santa, Deputies, And A Dream House: Sand Springs Girl’s Wish Comes True

In Sand Springs, deputies and Santa surprised students with gifts, and fulfilled a Christmas wish for a first grader with a rare heart condition.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

Santa came early for students at a Sand Springs school on Friday.

Tulsa County Deputies have spent the last two weeks spreading Christmas cheer by giving out gift cards and groceries to families.

Those deputies gave toys to more than 500 children. All of the toys were donated by the Tulsa County Fraternal Order of Police, Tulsa County deputies and people in the community.

But there was one special gift, for a special little girl.

Cloe Clark is a first grader just trying to be a normal six-year-old girl, but she has a rare heart condition and has gone through more than most can imagine. Cloe has been asking Santa for a Barbie Dream House for the last couple of years and on Friday, Santa came through.

Every last day of school before Christmas is a special day at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy in Sand Springs. The kids show up to school and find a whole lot of toys delivered by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and each child gets to pick out a couple they want.

"As soon as they come out, they are already smiling when they see us and they love to high-five the deputies, then we have a deputy that plays Santa so of course, Santa is a big hit,” said Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado.

After all the kids got their toys, there was still one special gift left.

"Cloe is a spunky little first grader. She is very resilient even though she has a hard time staying healthy,” said Principal Laura Hamilton.

Cloe has a rare heart condition called Hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

"We found out when I was basically three months pregnant that she would be born with basically a smaller left side of her heart than the right side,” said Cloe’s mom, Angelica Clark.

Cloe has undergone two heart surgeries so far and has a third coming up in January. Principal Hamilton knew immediately who the special gift should go to. A Barbie Dream House was at the very top of Cloe's Christmas list.

"I love it,” said Cloe.

Cloe says she can’t wait to take her gift home and start playing.

"She deserves it. She has been a very good girl,” said Angelica. "I'm glad Santa was listening to her wish."