Final Countdown: Last Minute Holiday Shoppers Hitting Stores This Weekend

Last-minute holiday shoppers flocked to stores in Tulsa on Friday, with many seeking unique gifts and stocking stuffers amid the busy Christmas rush.

By: Jayden Brannon

It was the last weekend before Christmas and many people tried to squeeze in some last-minute Christmas gifts.

The holiday hustle and bustle finally arrived and lots of shoppers were getting last-minute gifts for under their trees.

"Oh yes, very busy. A lot of people are out today," said shopper Ed Crockett.

Many folks like Crockett headed to Ida Red to grab some stocking stuffers.

"They have unique items and some of them are expensive, some of them are not so expensive, but I usually can find 4, 5, or 10 things. I usually run up a 100, $150 bill," he said.

Mr. Crockett said he usually tries to have all his shopping done by now, but he had a little setback.

"Well, this year I'm a little late because of my nose surgery, so I'm a little behind on my shopping, but I've done quite a bit this afternoon."

He wasn't alone. Even the folks behind the counter are preparing for the busy weekend.

"For the Friday before Christmas, we're pretty on par. I really expect that Monday is going to be really crazy," said Ida Red General Manager Joshua Basore.

From games to jewelry and more Christmas decor, Ida Red was ready to have a gift for anyone on your list.

"Whether it's Tulsa-centric or Oklahoma gifts, or nostalgic gifts, just trying to make sure that we have all of those items ready and available for customers for their last-minute scramble to find stocking stuffers or their last-minute big gifts whatever it might be," Basore said.

Basore said they're prepared for the hustle and bustle to continue throughout the weekend.

"So, whether you're just starting, and if you are I'm so sorry, or if you're wrapping up your list, we have a lot of great stocking stuffers. Whether it's nostalgic items or nostalgic candies, fun candies, fun games, miniature toys, all kind of great stuff," he said.

The store said some of its biggest hits for the season were the Tulsa Monopoly board game and the Route 66 snow globe.