'I Thought It Was A Total Team Effort Today:' Tulsa Beats Mississippi Valley State 93-48 For 1st Win Since November 26th

With the victory, Tulsa improves to 5-7 on the season, and 5-0 all-time against the Delta Devils.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

Tulsa got back in the win column for the first time since November 26th on Saturday with a 93-48 win over the Delta Devils right here at the Reynolds Center.

12 players got in the scoring column, let by a career-high 15-points from Matthew Reed.

"He's put together two good games in a row now, and really happy for him. I know he works extremely hard. Been pressing a little bit. But he just came in with a nice poise and picked his spots. He got on the glass and took good shots," said TU head coach Eric Konkol.

The Tulsa bench also coming up big this afternoon, outscoring MVSU 41-15.

"We just want to keep stacking good days," adds Konkol. "So this was a good day. It will be good for the guys to have this break, be with their families, come back rejuvenated, get ready for the most important game on our schedule which is the 28th."

Tulsa wraps up non-conference play one week from today, as the Golden Hurricane hosts Southwest Christian at 4 o'clock.