Oral Roberts Pulls Away From Wichita State For 77-65 Win

Oral Roberts powered past Wichita State, 77-65, in a non-conference clash at the Mabee Center on Saturday night.
The Golden Eagles (9-3) showcased balanced scoring and steady play to secure their ninth win of the season, while the Shockers (6-7) were unable to overcome a sluggish second half.
Oral Roberts edged ahead in the opening half, leading 39-36 at the break thanks to consistent scoring and defensive pressure. ORU extended their lead in the second half, outscoring Wichita State 38-29 behind dominant third- and fourth-quarter performances.
ORU's Ruthie Udoumoh and Jalei Oglesby each scored 19 to lead the offense, while Taleyah Jones scored 16 and Emily Robinson scored 10.
Udoumoh was a rebound away from a double-double. The Shockers leading scorer was Princess Anderson with 13.
Oral Roberts begins Summit League play next week, while Wichita State looks to regroup as they prepare for AAC competition.
