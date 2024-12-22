Oral Roberts Pulls Away From Wichita State For 77-65 Win

Oral Roberts powered past Wichita State, 77-65, in a non-conference clash at the Mabee Center on Saturday night.

Sunday, December 22nd 2024, 8:00 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Oral Roberts powered past Wichita State, 77-65, in a non-conference clash at the Mabee Center on Saturday night.

The Golden Eagles (9-3) showcased balanced scoring and steady play to secure their ninth win of the season, while the Shockers (6-7) were unable to overcome a sluggish second half.

GAME BREAKDOWN

Oral Roberts edged ahead in the opening half, leading 39-36 at the break thanks to consistent scoring and defensive pressure. ORU extended their lead in the second half, outscoring Wichita State 38-29 behind dominant third- and fourth-quarter performances.

KEY PLAYERS - ORAL ROBERTS

ORU's Ruthie Udoumoh and Jalei Oglesby each scored 19 to lead the offense, while Taleyah Jones scored 16 and Emily Robinson scored 10.

Udoumoh was a rebound away from a double-double. The Shockers leading scorer was Princess Anderson with 13.

BY THE NUMBERS

  1. Wichita State shot 40.6% from the field (26-of-64) but struggled beyond the arc, converting only 3-of-16 attempts (18.8%).B
  2. The Shockers also left points at the free-throw line, going 10-of-17 (58.8%).
  3. Oral Roberts held a slight edge in rebounding, limiting second-chance opportunities for Wichita State.

UP NEXT

Oral Roberts begins Summit League play next week, while Wichita State looks to regroup as they prepare for AAC competition.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 22nd, 2024

December 22nd, 2024

December 22nd, 2024

December 22nd, 2024

Top Headlines

December 22nd, 2024

December 22nd, 2024

December 22nd, 2024

December 22nd, 2024