Oral Roberts Pulls Away From Wichita State For 77-65 Win

Oral Roberts powered past Wichita State, 77-65, in a non-conference clash at the Mabee Center on Saturday night.

By: News On 6

The Golden Eagles (9-3) showcased balanced scoring and steady play to secure their ninth win of the season, while the Shockers (6-7) were unable to overcome a sluggish second half.

GAME BREAKDOWN

Oral Roberts edged ahead in the opening half, leading 39-36 at the break thanks to consistent scoring and defensive pressure. ORU extended their lead in the second half, outscoring Wichita State 38-29 behind dominant third- and fourth-quarter performances.

KEY PLAYERS - ORAL ROBERTS

ORU's Ruthie Udoumoh and Jalei Oglesby each scored 19 to lead the offense, while Taleyah Jones scored 16 and Emily Robinson scored 10.

Udoumoh was a rebound away from a double-double. The Shockers leading scorer was Princess Anderson with 13.

BY THE NUMBERS

Wichita State shot 40.6% from the field (26-of-64) but struggled beyond the arc, converting only 3-of-16 attempts (18.8%).B The Shockers also left points at the free-throw line, going 10-of-17 (58.8%). Oral Roberts held a slight edge in rebounding, limiting second-chance opportunities for Wichita State.

UP NEXT

Oral Roberts begins Summit League play next week, while Wichita State looks to regroup as they prepare for AAC competition.