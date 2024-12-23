Holiday Traditions Provide Developmental Benefits For Children, Expert Says

Child development expert Kendra Morgan highlights how traditions, whether daily or seasonal, help build strong family bonds, foster a sense of identity, and teach valuable life skills.

By: News On 6, Dave Davis

Holiday traditions play a vital role in fostering a child's development, according to child development expert Kendra Morgan, founder of Building All Children in Tulsa. Morgan shared insights on the importance of traditions, emphasizing their role in creating a sense of stability and identity for children.

"Traditions are really important for children," Morgan said. "It gives them a sense of worth. They know what's coming. It goes back to those expectations we always talk about. It’s something they know is going to happen, and it’s exciting for them."

Morgan explained that traditions can be simple and do not need to be expensive or elaborate. Activities such as weekly game nights, baking, crafting, or even reading together daily can establish meaningful traditions. Seasonal traditions, like creating a "thankful tree" at Thanksgiving or spending time outdoors as a family, are also valuable.

Research supports the role traditions play in building strong family bonds, Morgan noted. "Having those traditions, whether weekly, monthly, or annually, builds a strong bond. Each family member knows what’s going to happen, and it’s something they look forward to."

In addition to fostering connections, traditions help children develop a sense of identity. "It’s important for children to know their family values and what that stands for," Morgan said. "It gives them a sense of self-worth and an understanding of where they come from."

Traditions also provide opportunities for children to develop life skills and learn the value of serving others. Baking, for instance, teaches practical skills such as following a recipe and understanding measurements while offering opportunities to help neighbors or support charities.

Morgan encouraged families to think beyond annual holidays when creating traditions. "Traditions can be daily, like a bedtime story routine, or weekly, like a Friday game night or Sunday brunch after church," she said. "What matters is the consistency and the connection it builds within the family."

Whether simple or elaborate, traditions can enrich a child’s upbringing and create lasting memories for families.