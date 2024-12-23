Tulsa Oilers Rebrand As 'Route 66 Blue Whales' For 2 Special January Games

The Tulsa Oilers will rebrand as the Route 66 Blue Whales for games on Jan. 10 and 11, celebrating the historic highway and its iconic Blue Whale landmark with themed jerseys, giveaways, and special merchandise.

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa Oilers, an ECHL affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks and San Diego Gulls, are temporarily changing their identity to the Route 66 Blue Whales for games on Friday, Jan. 10, and Saturday, Jan. 11.

The team will wear special jerseys and offer themed giveaways at the BOK Center each night.

This unique tribute celebrates the historic Route 66, a vital part of Green Country’s culture and commerce. Established on Nov. 11, 1926, Route 66 connected Chicago to Los Angeles, spanning 2,448 miles and earning its title as “America’s Mother Road.” It played a crucial role in showcasing the diversity of American culture and remains an enduring symbol in popular media.

For the Oilers, Route 66 has deep historical significance. The team, Tulsa’s oldest professional sports franchise, began its inaugural season in 1928, just a year after Route 66 was officially signed. Early Oilers teams traveled the iconic road to compete in cities such as Chicago, St. Louis, and Oklahoma City and branched off to other destinations, including Kansas City, Omaha, and Minneapolis.

The team’s temporary name, the Blue Whales, pays homage to one of Route 66’s most recognizable landmarks—the Blue Whale in Catoosa, Oklahoma. Built in 1972 by zoologist Hugh S. Davis as a gift for his grandchildren, the 20-foot-tall, 80-foot-long structure has become a beloved roadside attraction, embodying the spirit of family, connection, and creativity.

During the two games, the Oilers will transform into the Blue Whales, incorporating themed announcements, video board content, and special merchandise to honor the landmark and the legacy of Route 66. Fans can purchase Blue Whales apparel as a keepsake from the event.

The Blue Whales will face the Fort Wayne Komets in an interdivisional matchup, with both games starting at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at the BOK Center box office or online.