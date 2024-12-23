One On One With Tulsa Football Coach Tre Lamb After His First Two Weeks

"This place needs energy, this place needs some youth, and we've got that, and we're gonna jolt that back into this place and make it fun again to be here."

By: News On 6, Jeremie Poplin

Tre Lamb has been incredibly busy over the past few weeks with a variety of items trying to build the 2025 roster and coaching staff for the Golden Hurricane. So busy in, fact...he had to be reminded what day it was. It was a good time to check in to see how things have gone over the past few weeks. You can watch the full interview above. Where Are You At On Your List Of Priorities "I gotta get good people around us, you know, I think you get the right people in the building, the right people in the right seats. Then in staff meeting and in the GM and player acquisition department and player personnel, and then you get the right, you know, chief of staff and operations, director of operations, and then you get the right ten coaches, the right analysts, the right GAs. It's not necessarily the best, biggest names you can hire. It's the right people for the job. This place needs energy, this place needs some youth. and we've got that, and we're gonna jolt that back into this place and make it fun again to be here, but the biggest task I've I've accomplished so far is hiring a staff. I've hired everybody except for two. I still waiting on defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator with some bowl games and some things going on there. There's a couple other hires we've made that they don't want to announce till their team's done playing, and I respect that. We're almost done with staff and then I can move on to the analyst and the GAs from there. Hired our general manager, which was big, now we got to hire player personnel underneath him, director of on campus recruiting underneath him. So, we're getting there. The staff's getting into place. Now the talent is next, you know, we gotta retain what we got and some of these guys are leaving, and that's okay. We've retained the ones we think we can retain."

What Is The Role Of New General Manager Mason Behiel "I think every team in the country's probably got one now at our level, maybe if you don't, but, you know, Mason's job solely is player retention player acquisition. So he is literally giving me salary cap info. Here's how much we think each player's worth evaluating our own roster, talking to the position coaches, hey need you to watch these three kids today. Coach and I like them, grades to check out, character checks out. You need to watch these three guys. And ultimately, I make the call on every kid, right? Like I'll make the final decision, but he's kind of the go between and the money man when we when we talk to parents and players and about those sort of things."

