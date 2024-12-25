Tulsa Lottery Players Discuss 'Life-Changing' Billion-Dollar Prize At Stake On Christmas Eve

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1 billion, and hopeful players are dreaming of what they’d do with the life-changing prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1 billion, and hopeful players are dreaming of what they’d do with the life-changing prize.

The drawing is set for Christmas Eve, and if the winner opts for the cash payout, they’ll take home approximately $448 million.

A gas station clerk in Tulsa said he sold $500 worth of tickets in one day as excitement builds.

It’s a number high enough to make anyone do a double take.

“I would definitely invest in some tiny houses to rent out, like Airbnbs, so I could keep the money generating,” Dawn Arbo said.

Others, like Shaun Myott, are still figuring out their plans. “We’ll see how it goes. I’m young,” he said.

The Oklahoma Lottery reports that retailers sold more than $355 million in lottery tickets this year, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Oklahoma schools.

Arbo appreciates that contribution and said she’d use her winnings to support others.

“Take care of business. Take care of your family first, always,” she said.

Some players, like Shaun, envision a quieter approach if they win.

“Honestly, you would probably never see or hear from me again unless I really like you,” he joked.

With tickets flying off the shelves, many are hoping for a very merry Christmas with a lot more green.