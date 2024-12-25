Barnsdall Prepares For Christmas After Tornadoes Destroyed Homes, Delayed Rebuilding

The spring tornadoes changed Christmas in Barnsdall this year. As families wait to rebuild, the mayor says FEMA funds and artifact checks along Bird Creek have delayed progress. Despite the challenges, residents are staying strong.

By: Chinh Doan

-

People in Barnsdall are celebrating Christmas differently this year after two tornadoes damaged about 100 homes back in the spring.

The mayor said the city is still waiting on FEMA money and for a team to check a nearby creek to determine if there are any Native American artifacts there before rebuilding can begin for many.

A neighborhood near 1st and Chestnut was hit the hardest, leading to many homes being bulldozed. Most of the homes here are in a flood plain and some are along a creek, so rebuilding has been a challenge.

Billy Moles remembers his first thoughts after seeing his two cars totaled and home destroyed on May 6th.

“I’m alive,” said Moles. “God is taking care of me.”

He had his roof replaced just six days before because of the first tornado. He, like many others, had to find somewhere else to live.

Mayor Johnny Kelley said it has been a devastating year for everyone here.

“Here it is Christmas, and there used to be Christmas lights all over here and cars everywhere and people preparing to have family get-togethers and Christmas,” said Kelley. “Now, all you have is empty lots.”

Mayor Kelley said although these homes have been bulldozed, they can’t be rebuilt because of Bird Creek.

“They can’t be rebuilt due to EHP, which is Environmental Historical Preservation, and my engineer spoke with me Thursday, and we’ve been going through the process of getting people to bid the job of digging the test holes along the creek bank to check for artifacts,” said Mayor Kelley.

He said he doesn’t know how long it will be before people can rebuild.

During this uncertainty, those who call Barnsdall home say they will stay here and help rebuild.

“It’s weird looking at nothing but flat landscape, but it’ll be alright,” said Moles. “Barnsdall will all be alright.”

Mayor Kelley said the good news is school enrollment is up, which is great news since they take great pride in the district.

The mayor also said losing dozens of homes and a nursing home is taking a huge toll on the city’s revenue.

He said the only revenue the town gets comes from sales tax and from the water plant.