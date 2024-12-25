Hillcrest Shares Precious Photos Of Christmas Babies

Hillcrest Medical Center and Hillcrest Hospital South shared festive photos of their Christmas-time newborns.

By: News On 6

While many of us celebrated Christmas at home, some families spent the holiday at the hospital welcoming their newest family members.

Hillcrest Medical Center did a festive photoshoot with all of their Christmas-time newborns.

Here's a look at some of those precious photos Hillcrest shared on social media.

NICU staff posed the newborns with Santa's glass of milk.

The labor and delivery unit at Hillcrest Hospital South also joined in on the fun by putting their babies in various holiday outfits.