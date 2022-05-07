Oklahoma Lake Levels

Here is a list of lakes and rivers in Oklahoma:
Arbuckle Lake
Arcadia Lake
Atoka Lake
Birch Lake
Broken Bow Lake
Canton Lake
Chouteau Lock and Dam
Copan Lake
Eucha Lake
Fort Cobb Lake
Fort Gibson Lake
Fort Supply Lake
Foss Lake
Fuqua Lake
Grand Lake
Great Salt Plains Lake
Heyburn Lake
Hudson Lake
Hugo Lake
Hulah Lake
Humphreys Lake
Kaw Lake
Keystone Lake
Lake Altus
Lake Ellsworth
Lake Eufaula
Lake Frederick
Lake Hefner
Lake Lawtonka
Lake Overholser
Lake Stanley Draper
Lake Tenkiller
Lake Texoma
Lake Thunderbird
McGee Creek Lake
Oologah Lake
Pine Creek Lake
Robert S Kerr Lake
Sardis Lake
Shawnee Twin Lakes
Skiatook Lake
Spavinaw Lake
Tom Steed Lake
W.D. Mayo Lock and Dam Wes Watkins Reservoir
Waurika Lake
Webbers Falls Reservoir
Wister Lake
