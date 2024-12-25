Bartlesville Restaurant Gives Away Hundreds Of Free Christmas Meals To The Community

Dink's Barbecue in Bartlesville provided hundreds of free meals to the community on Christmas Day, continuing their tradition of generosity and holiday spirit.

By: Cal Day, News On 6

A Bartlesville restaurant was giving away hundreds of free meals to people on Christmas Day.

While most places are closed on Christmas, the line grew long inside Dink's Barbecue in Bartlesville.

It's a bit of a tradition for the staff to open for just a few hours and offer up free meals to anyone who wants one.

People like Britney Boone accepted that invitation.

"It is awesome and very appreciated," she said. "It makes me want to cry."

Boone's hot meal is one of hundreds prepared by the staff.

"It means a lot, I don't even know what to say, I think it's awesome," she said.

About 700 free meals were given out last Christmas.

Another 500 were given out the year before on Easter.

Restaurant owner Jim Curd thinks this crowd could be even bigger.

"It's nice to have the ability to have a meal with some people," he said. "If you can't cook it and you want to get out and pick one up here, you can take it home and have a meal by yourself or with your family."

Curd says the business has been around for a long time. Giving away the free meals is his way of getting into the holiday spirit.

"We're thankful to be here," he said. "Restaurant's been here for almost 45 years, it's a good way to give back to the community."

Some took their meals to go to enjoy at home. Others packed the dining rooms to enjoy some time together on Christmas.

Those hot meals included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy and rolls. The staff at Dink's say they hope to keep this tradition going in the years to come.