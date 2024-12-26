Circle Cinema Draws Big Crowds This Christmas Day

Circle Cinema in Tulsa is busy this Christmas with three movie releases, including the Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown,' attracting many moviegoers and local fans.

By: Chinh Doan

Circle Cinema is open 365 days of the year and says Christmas is one of its busiest days.

It is especially popular with the opening of three movies, including one with ties to the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa.

Circle Cinema has been working with Bob Dylan Center to host events related to the release of the new bio pic.

There is even an exhibit here about the legendary musician for the expected crowds to check out.

December is a popular month to go to the movies, and this Christmas Day, Circle Cinema is expecting hundreds of people for the release of three films, including A Complete Unknown, a biopic about legendary musician and song writer Bob Dylan.

"It's extra special here in Tulsa since we're the home of the Bob Dylan Center and so many Dylan enthusiasts, and so we're expecting big crowds today,” said Brent Ortolani, executive director of Circle Cinema.

Ortolani said there have been several collaborations with the Bob Dylan Center, including an advanced screening last week.

"We've had several programs in conjunction with the Dylan Center this December, leading up to today's opening of A Complete Unknown, and we so have an exhibition from the Bob Dylan Center here in our lobby at the Circle,” said Brent Ortolani.

The film attracted father and son Ben and John Ferrell to Circle Cinema.

"Me and my dad are both singer-songwriters, so I was coming home for the holidays, and I knew it was coming out, and I'm also a big fan of Timothee Chalamet, so just wanted to see the show and see it with my dad because we both write,” said John.

The Ferrells said going to the movies can be a nice break from the chaos of Christmas.

"Just being together and having quiet, nothing going on and then you can really look at something, watch something without distractions,” said Ben.

For others like Jeff Kilgore, who is a widower, it's something he can enjoy while missing loved ones.

"I'm by myself,” said Kilgore. “I just wanted to do something fun, and I love going to the movies."

In addition to A Complete Unknown, Circle Cinema is also showing Babygirl, Nosferatu and The End.

Circle Cinema is also having some fun with the Bob Dylan biopic by hosting a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest on Dec. 28.