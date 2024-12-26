Oklahoma Reduces Developmental Disabilities Services Waitlist From 13 Years To 2 Years Thanks To New Funding

Oklahoma has reduced its developmental disabilities services waitlist from 13 years to 2 years, thanks to new funding from the state legislature, benefiting over 2,000 families in need of assistance.

By: Chloe Abbott

Oklahoma Human Services announced that the developmental disabilities services waitlist has gone from 13 years to just two years. This comes after the state legislature gave Oklahoma Human Services the funding they needed to provide these services.

Lori and Mike Weider are parents to two adults, Lucas and Emily. Both of their children have special needs.

"They both have a recessive genetic disorder which causes intellectual disabilities, and it can also cause other things such as seizures or behavioral difficulties," said Lori.

Lucas and Emily were put on the Developmental Disabilities Waitlist as little kids.

"Honestly, back then, we didn't know if he would be 30 by the time he came up because the state legislature was not funding the waitlist," said Lori.

As they waited, both kids needed full-time supervision, so Lori had to quit her full-time job.

"When you have a child, especially that is non-verbal, and is approaching six-foot tall, it's hard to find somebody who wants to babysit that person because he can be a little intimidating," she said.

The Weiders got off the waitlist in March of 2023, a decade after applying, because of new funds allocated by state lawmakers.

"We've waited for so long, and we love them so much, and we just wanted to get this help, and it was finally happening," Mike said.

Now they receive services that connect Lucas with a life center four days a week, and Emily is in a transition program at Stillwater High School.

DDS says with the funding it's received, the process to apply is a lot easier.

"Within two weeks, we're connecting with you, we're offering you an assessment, we're talking to you about resources in your community right now," said Beth Scrutchins, the DDS Director.

It's help that Lori says brings her kids a better life.

"A good life for Luke is a different life from a good life to Emily, and they're both different than a good life to me, and ultimately my good life means that my children have good lives, and that's just a parent," said Lori.

DDS also encourages people who applied a long time ago to update their information with a new address or phone number so DDS can get in contact with those applicants.

So far, DDS says more than 2000 families have been approved or are receiving services since the funding became available.