Broken Arrow Siblings To Debut New Film: 'Let's Go!'

The Steen sisters grew up in Broken Arrow and will be debuting their short film 'Let's Go!' on Jan. 10, exploring young love. They’ll also hold free filmmaking workshops next spring. Mandy and Jennifer Steen joined us on the Coca-Cola Porch to talk about their upcoming work.

By: David Prock, News On 6

The Steen sisters grew up in Broken Arrow and were always playing around with a video camera.

Now, they have both written and produced a short film that will be screening at Circle Cinema on January 10th. Mandy Steen is the producer and Jennifer Steen is the writer.

Mandy and Jennifer joined News On 6 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the upcoming coming-of-age romance film “Let’s Go!”

Steen Sisters To Debut New Short Film: Let's Go!

Let's Go! Is a family-friendly narrative tween romance that follows 8th grader Santiago as he falls for Destiny in his middle school English class. Before getting the chance to share his feelings, she leaves for a private school, but this won't stop him.

The short film will be part of our Kickoff Feature Film Campaign Party at the Circle Cinema Theatre on January 10th from 7-9 pm. The Steens are hoping to produce a feature-length version that digs into the lives and challenges of the romantic leads.

Working Together

Mandy and Jennifer collaborate by brainstorming concepts that Jennifer then drafts into a script. Mandy breaks down the script into a budget and logistics, assembles the production team, and handles casting. They have both served as directors on various projects, but Jennifer typically oversees most of the post-production, while Mandy manages screenings, film festival submissions, and fundraising events.

"We started as teens with a home video camera just playing around. We were both involved in theatre and storytelling was exciting to us. Once we decided to take it more seriously, it naturally evolved into the work that we are doing now," said Mandy.

Steen Sisters To Host Filmaking Workshops

Next Spring, Seen & Heard Productions is hosting a series of 3 hour-free, open-to-the-public workshops on film acting, screenwriting, and filmmaking. These will start in February and continue through April.

You can find the Steen Sistesr online by following them on Facebook and Instagram or at http://www.seenandheardproductions.com