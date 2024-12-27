6 Ways to Boost Your Mental Well-Being in 2025: Insights from a Mental Health Expert

What goals can you set for mental well-being this new year, such as practicing gratitude or seeking help?

By: News On 6, Dave Davis

We're only five days away from the start of a new year! Here at News On 6, we've discussed ways to get organized and manage our finances for 2025.

But what about taking some time to set goals that can boost our mental well-being? To help us with this, we have Kim Hill-Crowell, the Chief Clinical Officer at Grand Mental Health in Tulsa County, here to share her insights.tal Health in Tulsa County, here to share her insights.

Here is a "6 Things to Know" summary of the key points from the conversation about improving mental health in the new year:

1. Practice Gratitude Daily

Kim Hill-Crow suggests, "You can express gratitude in several ways. It can be as simple as naming three things you’re thankful for. It is so easy to focus on the negative, but if you take a moment to think about even the small things you appreciate, it can put a positive spin on your day and create positivity in your life."

2. Schedule "Me Time"

Hill-Crow advises, "It can be really challenging to make time for yourself amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Even if it's just 30 minutes a week, choose an activity that is focused on you—reading a book, taking a long shower, or anything that allows you to focus on your own well-being."

3. Limit Social Media Use

According to Hill-Crow, "It's important to create boundaries around social media usage. Rather than eliminating it completely—since there are many important aspects of social media—set limits on your time spent online. Make sure to dedicate time to other activities outside of the internet."

4. Reach Out to Others

Hill-Crow emphasizes, "Isolation is not the answer. Now is the perfect time to reconnect. Think about a family member or friend you haven't spoken to in a while. If you've been telling yourself you’ll reach out, now is the time to do it. Schedule a lunch or a coffee date."

5. Get Outside More Often

As Hill-Crow explains, "Research shows that spending time outdoors can improve your mood, increase positivity, and foster creativity. So, make an effort to get outside more often."

6. Seek Help Without Shame

Hill-Crow stresses the importance of reducing the stigma around mental health, stating, "People often hesitate to seek help because they worry about what others will think. Remember, there’s nothing wrong with you—everyone experiences ups and downs. Don’t wait to ask for help. There is hope, and there are people ready to support you."