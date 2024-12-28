Old Oil Well Discovered Leaking Gas Under Tulsa Street

An old oil well leaking natural gas was discovered beneath a street in Tulsa, prompting road closures and investigation after neighbors noticed bubbling.

By: Emory Bryan, News On 6

-

An old oil well was discovered beneath a street in Tulsa, leaking natural gas. The street is blocked off due to the well underneath it.

Neighbors noticed bubbles in the street Thursday, prompting a response from the gas company, which investigated overnight and made the discovery.

Large pieces of asphalt are piled around a hole dug on South Louisville Avenue. The trench was left open because an old oil well is leaking natural gas.

“It wasn’t just a couple of hours later that we had six or seven trucks out here, and the digging started. They stayed all night,” said Scott Dorney, a neighbor.

The well is located northeast of 71st and Harvard in a neighborhood developed in the early 1970s.

State maps of wells from the 1920s show nearby wells, but this one wasn’t listed. There are hundreds of similar wells in Tulsa County, many dating back to production before 1950.

“It was kind of interesting to find out there are more old wells from the 1910s and 1920s in the neighborhood,” Dorney said. “They didn’t disclose that before we moved in!”

Oklahoma Natural Gas said its crews responded to reports of the leak and discovered the old, capped oil well. Once it was determined no ONG lines were connected, the Corporation Commission was contacted for further action.

The City of Tulsa is monitoring the situation due to the road closure and repairs needed for the street.

The gas company reminds anyone suspecting a leak to call 911.

“We take our dog down that street every day, and we never noticed any bubbling. I don’t know who reported it, but I’m sure glad they did,” Dorney said.

The Corporation Commission has not responded to News On 6’s inquiry about when the well will be capped.

The city is pushing for the trench to be covered so cars can pass.

The location of this well was not on state maps, but many others are. Click here to view a map of old wells near your area.