Winning Mega Millions Numbers Are In; Oklahomans Excited For Their Chances

$1.2 billion is on the line in the 7th largest Mega Millions prize in lottery history, and the winning Mega Millions jackpot numbers are in.

By: Erin Conrad

The Mega Millions jackpot prize is $1.22 billion and Oklahomans are hoping to get lucky.

The winning Mega Millions jackpot numbers are: 3-7-37-49-55-6.

People at the QuikTrip on Brookside in Tulsa talked about what they would do if they won.

"When the pot is this big you cannot resist the temptation," said Jennifer Todd. "It's like we could be a winner here in Oklahoma, and if you don't play you don't win."

Jennifer Todd and her son Buck were buying a Mega Millions ticket together, hoping to bring home the $300 million after taxes, and they were not alone.

We ran into dozens of people who hope the odds are in their favor. Many people said if they won, they'd share the wealth with family, friends and those in need.

"I looked over there, and it said $1.22 billion and I thought, that's worth 2 dollars," said Bob Alexander "I have 6 kids and ten grandchildren, and they would be really excited."

"I think I would go on a really, really long vacation and take my mom and all my friends and go for like at least 2 or 3 months," said Buck Todd.

Rachel Miller is pooling her ticket with a group of friends from across the country who believe their strategy increases their odds of winning. She says she'd like to use the money to give back.

"Probably lots of charity and sharing with other people," said Miller.

Andrew McFolling is new to Tulsa and says he would also share the pot of money with those who need it.

"I would put some money into three churches that I know, and I would help the homeless," said McFolling.

In 2007, an Oklahoma couple won a $105 million prize before taxes in the Powerball. The last big Mega Millions win by an Oklahoman was back in 2015, and the prize was about $5 million.