'We Couldn't Operate Without Donors,' Oklahoma Man Raises Cattle and Donates Beef To Non-Profits

A Bartlesville family donated 250 pounds of ground beef to northeast Oklahoma non-profits, fulfilling a childhood dream while feeding families in need.

By: News On 6, Jayden Brannon

-

Several non-profits in northeast Oklahoma received generous donations of ground beef, thanks to one Bartlesville family.

The donations stemmed from Nate Alleman's childhood dream of raising cattle, but what he didn’t anticipate was that his dream would feed hundreds of families.

The ground beef and cattle industry weren’t things Alleman expected to get into, but it was something he wanted to try.

"We knew that it was going to be on a small enough scale that we weren't going to make money from it. It wasn't going to be a profitable thing, we weren't doing it for profit for us," he said.

With help from financial sponsors, Alleman bought six calves and raised them with his family for a year and a half. "It was just one of those things that you've always wanted to do," he said.

At the end of 2024, the Alleman family’s hard work helped feed hundreds of people in northeast Oklahoma. "Knowing that we weren't going to make any money from it, I came up with the idea to donate the beef," Alleman said.

He donated the beef to non-profits like Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville. "It's so important. We couldn't operate without donors," said non-profit director Misty Wishall.

Wishall said this was the first time they’d had a partnership like this. "Usually, we have to buy our meat, or we get it from the food bank or sometimes we get some from Walmart, so it was really exciting to get someone that wants to not only see our operation but contribute to it," she said.

The Allemans donated 250 pounds of ground beef to be distributed to families in need. "Our families are under a different level of stress. We all have regular, everyday stress, but their stresses are sometimes putting food on the table," Wishall said.

The donation helped alleviate that stress, pairing Alleman’s dream with giving back to the community that inspired it.

Alleman said he and his family plan to take a break from raising cattle during the winter months. He added that if they do it again, they’ll invest in equipment to make the process more efficient.

If you want to help Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach or are in need of assistance, visit their website HERE or call 918-333-3702.