Child Reunited With Parents After Being Found Alone At Catoosa Apartment Complex

Sunday, December 29th 2024, 9:45 am
A 2-year-old boy who was found alone, knocking on doors of a Catoosa apartment complex on Sunday has been reunited with his parents.
Catoosa Police posted a photo of the boy on social media just before 7 a.m. saying he was found alone at the Oakmont Apartments off Admiral on Dec. 29th.
The boy was reunited with his parents at the scene around 9:30 a.m.
Authorities told News On 6 at the scene that the child was staying with an aunt and uncle.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
