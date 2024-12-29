Child Reunited With Parents After Being Found Alone At Catoosa Apartment Complex

A 2-year-old boy who was found alone, knocking on doors of a Catoosa apartment complex on Sunday has been reunited with his parents.

Sunday, December 29th 2024, 9:45 am

By: News On 6


CATOOSA, Okla. -

Catoosa Police posted a photo of the boy on social media just before 7 a.m. saying he was found alone at the Oakmont Apartments off Admiral on Dec. 29th.

The boy was reunited with his parents at the scene around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities told News On 6 at the scene that the child was staying with an aunt and uncle.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

