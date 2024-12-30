New Rocket Testing Facility Set To Attract Space Companies, Boost National Security In Tulsa

A new rocket testing facility in Tulsa will focus on high-energy propulsion, attracting space companies, creating jobs, and enhancing national security efforts.

-

A new rocket testing facility coming to Tulsa is expected to attract space companies, create jobs, and support national security efforts.

Jim Bridenstine, former U.S. Representative and NASA administrator, currently with Artemis Group, discussed the project on News On 6.

Bridenstine said he emphasized the national security benefits of the facility. "We’re hoping to prevent a war in space, but there are threats in space, and this is a capability that's necessary to prevail if a war does happen," he said.

He highlighted the growing threat from nations like China and Russia, which have been developing advanced technologies to target satellites. "We have to make sure those satellites are protected, and high-energy propulsion is one of those tools to protect satellites, and we’re going to do the testing of high-energy propulsion right here in Tulsa."

The new facility, located on Tulsa International Airport property, will focus on testing high-energy propulsion systems for satellites. "All these satellites launching into space are going to need high-energy propulsion, and that propulsion has to be tested," Bridenstine said. "Why not test in Tulsa, Oklahoma? We have a great heritage here."

The facility’s location at Tulsa International Airport leverages the city’s existing workforce in energy, aerospace, and defense. Bridenstine pointed out that Tulsa’s unique advantages, including the Port of Catoosa and strong educational institutions, make it an ideal location for the facility. “Tulsa is uniquely qualified for this,” he said. "This is an expansion to what's happening already in Durango, Colorado, but Tulsa offers something different."

Addressing concerns about noise from rocket testing, Bridenstine reassured the public. "What we're doing is creating a thermal vacuum chamber, which simulates the vacuum of space," he explained. "There will be no noise. You won’t hear anything, and you won’t even know anything is being tested."

The new facility is also expected to have a significant impact on Tulsa’s future. "The space industry is large—$500 billion today, and quickly becoming a $1 trillion industry," Bridenstine said. "Having a test facility like this in Tulsa will attract companies that need testing and will ultimately support manufacturing here."

Bridenstine highlighted Tulsa’s historical ties to space exploration, noting that components for the Saturn rockets that took astronauts to the moon were built in the city. "How do we get Tulsa re-engaged in this new world of commercialized space? I think this is the way to do it."

Groundbreaking for the facility is set for summer 2025, with plans for it to open in about one and a half to two years.

