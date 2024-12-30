Tulsa's Jaye Nash Named The American Freshman of the Week

Nash was named Freshman of the Week after recording 10 assists in just 20 minutes during Tulsa's 96-63 win over Southwestern Christian.

By: News On 6

University of Tulsa guards Jaye Nash and Tyshawn Archie earned weekly honors from the American Athletic Conference, the league announced Monday.

Nash was named Freshman of the Week after recording 10 assists in just 20 minutes during Tulsa's 96-63 win over Southwestern Christian. The Memphis native also had three rebounds, one turnover, and hit a 3-pointer in the second half. He’s averaging 2.4 assists this season with a 3.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Archie earned a spot on the honor roll after leading Tulsa with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, in the same game. The Houston native also grabbed five rebounds, dished out three assists, and tallied two steals.

Tulsa hosts Rice on New Year’s Day to open conference play, with tipoff at 2 p.m.

