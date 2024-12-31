Firefighters Contain Blaze In Downtown Wagoner, Roof Compromised

Firefighters contained the flames and are battling hot spots after a downtown Wagoner fire spread through three store fronts on Monday. No injuries reported, but the roof is compromised.

By: News On 6

Firefighters are working to extinguish hot spots in downtown Wagoner after a blaze spread through three store fronts Monday evening.

The fire, which began on the south side of one building, burned through floors and ceilings, spreading to neighboring structures.

Wagoner Emergency Management and Fire are running the response effort with help from approximately 13 agencies, including ladder crews from Wagoner, Pryor, and Broken Arrow.

Officials said it’s typical to call in multiple agencies for a fire of this scale.

"Absolutely ridiculous. You just don't mess with fire on windy days. You just don't. I don't know who thought that would be a good idea," said Carol Jones, business owner.

Most of the affected buildings were vacant, and no injuries have been reported. However, the roof is compromised due to fire and water damage. Crews remain cautious as they work to access a particularly challenging room.

Wagoner officials have not commented on whether the buildings can be saved or the extent of smoke damage. Crews are expected to stay on-site for several hours, but mutual aid teams may be released soon.

The city is continuing water conservation measures as a precaution but advised residents there is no cause for alarm.

Officials could not confirm if construction was underway at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.