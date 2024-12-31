Tulsa YouthWorks Pizza Factory Helps Students Build Skills And Give Back

The Tulsa YouthWorks Pizza Factory helps students develop business skills while giving back, making pizzas for fundraising and community support.

A program to help students who don’t have the best access to resources is expanding to assist even more kids.

The Pizza Factory is part of Tulsa YouthWorks. It now has a director, and they’re ready to make pizzas every day for catering and fundraising.

The Pizza Factory operates at Wesley Chapel Church, where the founder is also the pastor. Through making pizzas, students learn how to run a business and help others.

With each freshly made pizza, students like 13-year-old Cody Babb are learning life skills.

"Before I came to YouthWorks, I was a disrespectful little kid. Now, I'm pretty respectful," he said.

Tulsa YouthWorks runs programs and activities, like the Pizza Factory, for students in Tulsa.

"We want the kids to understand that no matter where they're at, there are people struggling beyond where they're at as well," said Pizza Factory Director Micah Pope. "We want them to be able to go out with a giving heart and be excited to give to those less fortunate."

Micah Pope says kids are doing everything from decorating pizza boxes to growing some of the ingredients.

"We're working with the kids to learn how to make pizza crust from cauliflower, beets, zucchini, and other options so it's not always flour and wheat," he said.

Volunteers work with the students to make dozens of pizzas every day.

Each kid usually makes three pizzas: one to fundraise, one to feed their families, and one to give to those in need.

Sometimes, pizza and prayer can bring comfort. They're helping people like Hugo Abraham feel valued.

"Oh, it felt good. It's a blessing. From where we're coming from, it's pretty tough," he said.

One slice at a time.

"It makes me feel good because they don't have enough to get themselves something, so you're giving them it," Cody said.

Right now, Tulsa YouthWorks has about 200 students participating each year. They hope to increase that to 500 kids next year.

You can sponsor a child to make and deliver pizzas for just $20 a pizza.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, visit TulsaYouthWorks.org.